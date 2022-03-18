Left Menu

CJI Ramana visits Gurudwara in Dubai, pays obeisance

Chief Justice of India CJI N V Ramana on Friday visited a Gurudwara in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and paid obeisance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:30 IST
CJI Ramana visits Gurudwara in Dubai, pays obeisance
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Friday visited a Gurudwara in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and paid obeisance. The CJI was accompanied by his spouse Shivamala and Supreme Court judges Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli during the visit to the Guru Nanak Darbar in the Gulf country. On Thursday, the CJI visited the Union Supreme Court of the UAE in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, the chief justice of the top court of the nation.

Justice Ramana has also attended a felicitation function organised by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi. In his speech, CJI Ramana on Thursday suggested that the organisations of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf country could think about creating a legal assistance centre to help those in need of such assistance in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022