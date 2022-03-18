CJI Ramana visits Gurudwara in Dubai, pays obeisance

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Friday visited a Gurudwara in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and paid obeisance. The CJI was accompanied by his spouse Shivamala and Supreme Court judges Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli during the visit to the Guru Nanak Darbar in the Gulf country. On Thursday, the CJI visited the Union Supreme Court of the UAE in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, the chief justice of the top court of the nation.

Justice Ramana has also attended a felicitation function organised by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi. In his speech, CJI Ramana on Thursday suggested that the organisations of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf country could think about creating a legal assistance centre to help those in need of such assistance in India.

