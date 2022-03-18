Left Menu

Delhi Police chief visits duty points on Holi, interacts with personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday visited several duty points in the capital and exchanged pleasantries with personnel deployed for security on Holi, an official statement said. Asthana said adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peace and harmony during Holi and observance of Sahb-e-Barat, according to the statement.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday visited several duty points in the capital and exchanged pleasantries with personnel deployed for security on Holi, an official statement said. The police chief also visited integrated checking pickets of the traffic unit and the district police deployed to check revelries and unruly driving, it said. Asthana said adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peace and harmony during Holi and observance of Sahb-e-Barat, according to the statement. Patrolling has been intensified and additional force has been deployed in communally sensitive areas. Meetings with Aman committees have been held so that both the celebrations may pass-off peacefully, the statement said. Senior formations have been directed to ensure maximum visibility on ground and take action against unruly revellers or mischief makers, it stated. The commissioner visited India Gate, Red Fort, CPCR premises at Haiderpur, Janakpuri East Metro Station and police headquarters, and distributed sweets among the staff, exchanged pleasantries and motivated them to perform well away from their families during the festival, the statement added.

