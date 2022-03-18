Dutch, Germans to send 3 Patriot missile defence systems to Slovakia

The Dutch government on Friday said it would send a Patriot missile defence system to Sliac, Slovakia, as part of NATO moves to strengthen air defences in Eastern Europe.

"The worsened safety situation in Europe as a reasult of the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes this contribution necessary," Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement.

Germany is also sending two Patriot systems to Slovakia, the statement said.

