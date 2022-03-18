Dutch, Germans to send 3 Patriot missile defence systems to Slovakia
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:53 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The Dutch government on Friday said it would send a Patriot missile defence system to Sliac, Slovakia, as part of NATO moves to strengthen air defences in Eastern Europe.
"The worsened safety situation in Europe as a reasult of the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes this contribution necessary," Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement.
Germany is also sending two Patriot systems to Slovakia, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Very hectic': US troops rush to Europe amid war in Ukraine
Remembering the past, looking to the future: how the war in Ukraine is changing Europe
Soaring commodity stocks support European shares
Commodities boost fails to keep European shares buoyant
TN proposes sending MPs to Europe to bring students home, Stalin seeks Centre's nod