Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL27 UKRAINE-EMBASSY-INDIA We continue to function: India's Ukraine mission New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Ukraine, which is temporarily operating from Warsaw, on Friday advised Indians still stuck in the war-torn country to contact it for any assistance.

DEL26 CONG-SONIA-LD AZAD Azad meets Sonia, puts forward suggestions to strengthen Cong organisation New Delhi: G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday and said he conveyed suggestions to strengthen the party, a day after members of the dissenting group held a flurry of meetings over measures to revamp the organisation.

BOM13 GA-CONGRESS-GOVT Congress open to all options to keep BJP away from power in Goa: Kamat Panaji: Congress on Friday said it was ready to consider all possible alternatives to keep the BJP away from power in Goa. DEL18 AUSTRALIA-INDIA-MORRISON Australian PM says situation in Ukraine to figure in his talks with Modi New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific will figure in his virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 21.

MDS18 KA-LD-UKRAINE-BODY-CM Body of student killed in Ukraine coming on Monday, says Karnataka CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen S G, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Monday and not on Sunday as was stated earlier.

DEL8 VIRUS-CENTRE-STATES Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia New Delhi: Citing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in southeast Asia and parts of Europe, the Centre has asked the states to restart monitoring influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections so that no early warning signals are missed and Covid is controlled.

DEL15 INDIA-RUSSIA-OIL India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised, say govt sources New Delhi: India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised and countries self-sufficient in oil or those themselves importing from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading, government sources said on Friday.

DEL17 MHA-AGNIHOTRI-LD SECURITY 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security New Delhi: Film director Vivek Agnihotri, who has kicked up a political storm with his movie 'The Kashmir Files' based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF commando cover. MDS5 TN-LD-BUDGET TN govt presents Budget, AIADMK stages walkout Chennai: The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday presented the Budget for 2022-23 in the Assembly and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that for the first time since 2014, the revenue deficit is set to decrease by over Rs 7,000 crore.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 2,528 new COVID-19 cases, 149 fatalities New Delhi: With 2,528 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's infection tally now stands at 4,30,04,005, while the count of active cases fell below 30,000 after around 685 days, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

LEGAL LGM3 TN-HC-LIBEL-TWITTER Madras HC refuses to discharge Twitter from defamation case Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to discharge Twitter from the defamation case filed by film director Susi Ganesan against poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, various film personalities and other social media organisations.

BUSINESS DEL22 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves decline USD 9.65 bn to USD 622.27 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 9.646 billion to USD 622.275 billion in the week ended March 11, according to the latest data from the RBI. FOREIGN FGN45 LANKA-INDIA PM Modi assured Sri Lanka of full cooperation on economic, social matters: Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa Colombo: Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Colombo of full cooperation in all economic and social matters, including backing at international forums, to further intensify the close bilateral ties. FGN7 UN-INDIA-UKRAINE-UNREST India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine: Tirumurti United Nations: India, which ensured the safe return of about 22,500 of its citizens from Ukraine, also assisted in the evacuation of nationals from 18 other countries, India’s top envoy at the UN has said, as he voiced concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. By Yoshita Singh FGN40 CHINA-RUSSIA-PHOTO China says photo of its troops at Russian border is fake news Beijing: China has dismissed as fake news rumours about sending troops to Russia, including a “cropped” picture showing a fully-loaded Chinese military truck convoy at the border with Russia, according to a media report on Friday. By KJM Varma FGN2 US-INDIA Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge India to speak out against Putin Washington: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday urged India to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By Lalit K Jha PTI CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)