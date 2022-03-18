Nothing suggests Putin's intent has altered over Russian invasion-Western official
There is no evidence to suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin's overall intent in Ukraine has altered despite the invasion failing to reach its original objectives, a Western official said on Friday.
"I've seen nothing which suggests that the original intent of Putin has significantly altered," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Therefore ... the difference between what was planned, what is being executed is at the moment, one of timing and they have failed to achieve their objectives in the time that they set out in their original objectives and their original plan."
