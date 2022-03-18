Left Menu

Farmer feared drowned in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:08 IST
Farmer feared drowned in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old farmer was feared drowned in a pit filled with water as he was walking towards his fields here on Friday, police said.

Sudesh Kumar and his son, residents of Zahidpur village near Mukerian here, were going to fetch green fodder for their milch animals when he accidentally fell in the pit, close to River Beas, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mukerian, Paramjit Singh and his team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, they said.

Divers had been requisitioned from Nawanshahr to trace Kumar, the DSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022