BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll
2022 Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF
* MACRON SEEN WITH 31%, LE PEN 15.5%, MELENCHON 12%, ZEMMOUR 11.5%, PECRESSE 11% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 62% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
Survey of 1,684 respondents conducted between March 15-18; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
