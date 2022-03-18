Left Menu

Guj: 11 drown in Dwarka, Kheda and Mahisagar after Dhuleti celebrations

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:16 IST
Guj: 11 drown in Dwarka, Kheda and Mahisagar after Dhuleti celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven persons including seven teenagers drowned in separate incidents in Devbhumi Dwarka, Kheda and Mahisagar districts of Gujarat following Dhuleti celebrations on Friday, police said.

Dhuleti, a festival of colours, is celebrated a day after Holi in the state. In Devbhumi Dwarka, five boys who entered the water for bathing after celebrating Dhuleti, drowned in the Triveni river after misjudging its depth, police said.

They were identified as Jit Luhar (16), Himanshu Rathod (17), Bhupen Bagda (16), Dhaval Chandegara (16) and Hitarth Goswami (16), all local residents.

Fire brigade personnel from Bhanvad and Khambhalia towns along with local divers retrieved the bodies, Bhanvad police station's sub-inspector Nikunj Joshi said.

Two teenagers drowned in a lake near Zarol village in Vaso taluka of Kheda district after celebrating Dhuleti, said a local police official.

He identified the deceased as Pritesh Solanki (15) and Sagar Solanki (14), both residents of Zarol village.

In neighbouring Mahisagar district, four unidentified youngsters lost their lives after drowning in the Mahisagar river near Wanakbori dam. ''After attending a fair near the dam, these youngsters, who had come in a car, got into the river to bathe. After they went under, passersby alerted police and fire brigade. The bodies were fished out after an hour-long operation by divers,'' said an official of Balasinor police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022