BJP leader comes under attack, points finger at TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:27 IST
BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey on Friday alleged that he came under attack from TMC activists in Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district.

A police officer said Chaubey was on his way to a temple in Masagram area when his car was intercepted by unknown people at Jamalpur railway crossing.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot and managed to escort them out of the melee, the officer said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Chaubey later told reporters that his car and another vehicle, both carrying BJP flags, were attacked by around 20 people, who banged on the windshields shouting anti-BJP slogans.

He alleged local TMC workers wanted to assault him ''as they are wary of the BJP”.

A district TMC leader, however, claimed his party workers had nothing to do with the incident.

''BJP and its leaders have no importance in West Bengal. They pose no threat to us. Why should the TMC stop Kalyan Choubey?'' PTI SUS RMS RMS

