DG, BSF in Jammu on three-day visit to review border security

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:28 IST
BSF Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh arrived here on a three-day visit on Friday to review the security scenario along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), an official said.

Inspector General (IG) of the BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the DG at the frontier headquarters here, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on the IB and the LoC, a spokesperson of the border-guarding force said.

Boora described the general security scenario in its Area of Responsibility, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the Jammu IB.

He also informed the DG about the recent threats being faced by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Jammu IB, ranging from underground tunnelling to attempts to smuggle narcotics and weapons by Pakistan-based elements, the spokesperson said.

He said a special emphasis was laid on the threat posed by the use of drones by Pakistan in abetting smuggling of weapons and narcotics into the Indian side.

The spokesperson said the DG is visiting the border areas to review the security scenario on March 20.

Earlier, the BSF chief was welcomed by the IG and other officers and was also given an impressive guard of honour.

The DG extended his greeting to the troops and their families on the occasion of Holi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

