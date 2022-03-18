Left Menu

Russian negotiator says "halfway there" on Ukraine's demilitarisation

Interfax news agency quoted Medinsky as saying negotiating teams trying to agree on ending hostilities in Ukraine were discussing nuances of security guarantees should Ukraine no longer attempt to join the Western military alliance. He declined to reveal any other details of the talks.

Moscow and Kyiv are "halfway there" in agreeing on the issue of Ukraine's demilitarisation, and their views are most aligned on Ukraine's neutrality and giving up on joining NATO, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky was quoted as saying on Friday. Interfax news agency quoted Medinsky as saying negotiating teams trying to agree on ending hostilities in Ukraine were discussing nuances of security guarantees should Ukraine no longer attempt to join the Western military alliance.

He declined to reveal any other details of the talks. Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an effort to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

