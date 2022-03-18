Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semifinals of World Indoor Athletics Championships

India's Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's 60m run in the World Indoor Athletics Championships after finishing sixth in her heat here on Friday. Dutee clocked 7.35 seconds to finish sixth in the sixth heat. She was ranked 30th overall out of 46 participants.

The top three in each of the six heats and the next six best across the heats qualified for the semifinals.

