Court summons Honeypreet Insan's ex-husband, father-in-law for making alleged defamatory remarks

A local Delhi Court on Monday summoned the former husband and father-in-law of Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, for making alleged defamatory remarks against Honeypreet in June 2021 during a news interview.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local Delhi Court on Monday summoned the former husband and father-in-law of Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, for making alleged defamatory remarks against Honeypreet in June 2021 during a news interview. In view of this, now the Court shall hear the matter on July 12, 2022.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal on Monday issued summons to Vishwas Gupta and his father Mahendra Pal Gupta for July 12, 2022 after considering the remarks of the complainant and her witnesses and material filed on record. The Court observed, "a prima facie case under Section 500 (Defamation) of IPC is made out against the accused persons and they are liable to be summoned. Let the accused persons be summoned for an offence punishable under section 500 IPC for the next date of hearing."

The Court said that the main complainant has stated on oath and provided detailed facts of the defamatory interview given by accused persons which was broadcast on June 10, 2021. Honeypreet alleged that both accused had made categorical allegations that the complainant had approached public officials and purchased them and for this purpose, she entered into a conspiracy.

The accused persons have also made an allegation to the extent that the complainant has a questionable character and allegedly, she is in an illicit relationship. (ANI)

