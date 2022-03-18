Left Menu

Amit Shah chairs security review meeting in Jammu

During the Union Home Minister's two-day visit to the Union Territory, Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a security review meeting with senior officials at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:51 IST
Amit Shah chairs security review meeting in Jammu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Union Home Minister's two-day visit to the Union Territory, Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a security review meeting with senior officials at Raj Bhawan in Jammu. As per sources, the review meeting is being held in view of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections in the Union Territories.

Before the meeting, Shah handed over job appointment letters to the families of martyred police personnel here. Tomorrow, Shah will preside as chief guest over the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital. Notably, this is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

