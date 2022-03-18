Left Menu

One shot dead, two hurt at Holi party in Kolkata

Doctors there declared Chauhan brought dead while two others are currently undergoing treatment.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:08 IST
One shot dead, two hurt at Holi party in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and two others suffered bullet injuries in the city's Regent Park area on Friday after gunshots were fired in the midst of a Holi party, following an altercation among friends.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Chauhan, a senior police officer said.

The accused, Sujit Mallik, was absconding, he said.

According to the officer, an altercation had started among a group of friends during a Holi party in Regent Park’s Natunpally area over application of ‘gulal’ (coloured powder) on a woman, he said.

Malik pulled out a gun and fired shots, leaving Chauhan dead and two others injured.

''All three were rushed to SSKM hospital. Doctors there declared Chauhan ‘brought dead’ while two others are currently undergoing treatment. We are investigating the matter,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022