Ukrainian negotiator says Ukraine's position at talks with Russia is unchanged

Ukraine's negotiator at talks with Russia on Friday said Ukraine's position was unchanged and it wanted peace negotiations to lead to a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees. "The statements of the Russian side are only their requesting positions. All statements are intended, inter alia, to provoke tension in the media.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's negotiator at talks with Russia on Friday said Ukraine's position was unchanged and it wanted peace negotiations to lead to a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees.

"The statements of the Russian side are only their requesting positions. All statements are intended, inter alia, to provoke tension in the media. Our positions are unchanged. Ceasefire, withdrawal of troops & strong security guarantees with concrete formulas," Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

