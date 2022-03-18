Left Menu

Putin tells Macron about Russia's approach to possible Ukraine deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron by phone on Friday, telling him about Moscow's approach to a potential deal on ceasing hostilities, the Kremlin said.

"Reacting to concerns expressed by Emmanuel Macron, the Russian president underscored that the Russian armed forces taking part in the special military operation are doing everything possible to preserve the lives of civilians," the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

The two also discussed the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and Moscow's stance on how a deal could be achieved, it said, without providing more details.

