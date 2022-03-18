French president Macron told Putin he is "extremely concerned" about Mariupol
French President Macron on Friday told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that he is "extremely concerned" about the situation in Mariupol, which has been hit by constant shelling over recent days, according to the French presidential office.
The call lasted just over one hour, the Elysee added.
