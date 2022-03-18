6 Sri Lankan fishermen held for fishing in Indian waters

As many as six Sri Lankan fishermen were held on Thursday and their boat was seized for allegedly fishing in Indian waters by the Coast Guard. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that they were fishing across the Indian border in south east of Kanyakumari on the night of March 16.

The six-member crew was arrested for violating the Maritime Zone of India Act, 1981 and their fishing boat was impounded, the ICG official said in a statement. The arrested fishermen were produced before the Ramanathapuram Chief Criminal Arbitration Court today. After the trial, Judge Kavita remanded them in custody until April 1. All of them have been taken to the Pulal jail in Chennai where they have been lodged in.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

