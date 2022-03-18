Shah hands over appointment orders to family of 4 slain cops in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday as he handed over appointment orders to the kin of four policemen who lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks in the Valley. Shah reached Jammu Friday evening on a two-day tour and tweeted pictures of him handing over the appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the next of kin of the slain policemen. “…the entire nation is proud of the dedication and valour (of the policemen) to keep Jammu and Kashmir safe. The Modi government is committed for the welfare of all the policemen and their families,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. The minister also interacted with family members of the slain personnel, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said. He said Shah handed over the appointment orders to Pooja Devi (Panchayat Secretary in Jammu district), Ifra Yaqoob (orderly cum chowkidar in industries and commerce department), Aabid Bashir and Mohsin Mushtaq (followers in J&K police). Pooja’s husband -- selection grade constable Rohit Kumar --laid down his life during an anti-terrorist operation in village Sehpora-Pariwan in Kulgam district on January 12. The encounter resulted in the elimination of a dreaded Pakistani terrorist Babar.

Ifra is the daughter of head constable Mohammad Yaqoob Shah, who was killed in a terrorist attack on a police vehicle on August 13, 2014 at Galander-Pampore in Pulwama. Aabid is son of constable Bashir Ahmad Sheikh who died in a terrorist attack on a police party at Rabitar bridge in Ganderbal on the intervening night of January 29-30, 2000. Mohsin is the son of follower Mushtaq Ahmad who lost his life in a cross-fire between terrorists and a BSF patrolling party at Kunan in Bandipora district on May 9, 1993. In retaliatory action, one terrorist was also killed. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union minister Jitendra Singh and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh were present on the occasion, the spokesman said.

Interacting with the families, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Shah, during his last visit to Jammu and Kashmir in October, 2021, had visited the house of slain Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar. He had also handed over an appointment letter to the wife of slain Inspector Arshad Khan in 2019.

