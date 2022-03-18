At least 12 migrants, most of them Syrians, drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

At least 12 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy on Friday, a civil protection official told Reuters.

The official added that the 12 bodies that were recovered off the coast of Nabeul, were mostly of Syrian migrants. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

