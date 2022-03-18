At least 12 migrants, most of them Syrians, drown off Tunisia in shipwreck
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 23:07 IST
At least 12 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy on Friday, a civil protection official told Reuters.
The official added that the 12 bodies that were recovered off the coast of Nabeul, were mostly of Syrian migrants. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
