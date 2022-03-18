Left Menu

Stone-pelting in Sambhal after colour thrown at mosque

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 23:28 IST
A stone-pelting incident took place here on Friday after some people threw colour at a mosque during a Holi procession, police said.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said the incident took place in the Khaggu Sarai area of Sambhal Kotwali.

Some anti-social elements threw colour at a mosque, after which stone-pelting took place, police said. Police soon rushed to the spot and ensured safe passage for the procession, the SP said.

The mosque was cleaned by local people and police, the SP said, adding that there is complete peace in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

