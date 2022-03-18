Left Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief denies sending fighters to support Russia in Ukraine -Al Mayadeen TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 23:33 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief denies sending fighters to support Russia in Ukraine -Al Mayadeen TV
  • Egypt

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday denied reports about sending fighters and experts to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV reported. "No one from Hezbollah, neither a fighter nor an expert, went to this arena or any of the arenas of these wars," Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV quoted him as saying.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light for up to 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East to be deployed alongside Russian-backed rebels to fight in Ukraine.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

