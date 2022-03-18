Left Menu

NSG head constable shoots himself dead in Haryana's Manesar: Police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 23:35 IST
A head constable of the National Security Guard allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at the NSG camp in Haryana's Manesar on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vikram, they said, adding that it is yet to be ascertained what led him to take the extreme step.

The wife of the deceased was in a state of shock after she was informed about the incident and is being treated in a hospital currently, police said.

A case has been registered and a probe launched, they added.

