U.S. reminds Iran of its commitment to furlough UK-U.S. national

The U.S. State Department on Friday said anything short of an immediate furlough of Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who had been taken back to an Iranian prison earlier, would be considered a violation of Tehran's commitments. Taraneh Tahbaz, the sister of Morad, in an interview with Reuters said her brother, who also holds British citizenship, had been taken back to prison on Friday after being released on furlough on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Britain's foreign ministry said London hoped to see him returned to his home "in the coming hours."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)