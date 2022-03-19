Lawyer for brother of Lebanon central bank gov says evidence against him is 'media speculation' -statement

A lawyer for Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh, said in a statement on Friday the evidence in a case against him is "media speculation without any evidence." He added the allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering against Salameh are unfounded.

A Lebanese judge has ordered the arrest of Raja Salameh, the judge told Reuters on Thursday.

