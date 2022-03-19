Lawyer for brother of Lebanon central bank gov says evidence against him is 'media speculation' -statement
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-03-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 00:19 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
A lawyer for Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh, said in a statement on Friday the evidence in a case against him is "media speculation without any evidence." He added the allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering against Salameh are unfounded.
A Lebanese judge has ordered the arrest of Raja Salameh, the judge told Reuters on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salameh
- Raja Salameh
- Lebanese
- Lebanon
Advertisement