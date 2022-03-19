Biden to discuss China's Russia alignment in Europe -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 01:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss China's moves to align with Russia when he travels to Europe next week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that there would be consequences if Beijing backs Russia's military operations in Ukraine. Biden will participate in meetings with allies in Brussels next Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia on fire, town mayor says
Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States
U.S. takes aim at Russian oligarchs in fresh sanctions
Biden ends forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment
Biden had ‘constructive conversation’ with Quad leaders: White House