Biden to discuss China's Russia alignment in Europe -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 01:14 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss China's moves to align with Russia when he travels to Europe next week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that there would be consequences if Beijing backs Russia's military operations in Ukraine. Biden will participate in meetings with allies in Brussels next Thursday.

