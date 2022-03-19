U.S. says 'profoundly disappointed' by Assad's visit to UAE

The United States, in a statement responding to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's visit on Friday to the United Arab Emirates, said it was "profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimize" Assad.

"We urge states considering engagement with the Assad regime to weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by the regime on the Syrians over the last decade, as well as the regime’s continuing efforts to deny much of the country access to humanitarian aid and security," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

