Youth arrested for kidnapping, raping 17-year-old girl in UP

A youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The girl had gone missing from a village under the Rasra police station area on December 22 and a case was registered on February 16 on the complaint of her father, a police officer said. Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vyas on Saturday said the case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the 20-year-old accused was arrested on Thursday, he said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, police said.

