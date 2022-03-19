Left Menu

Youth arrested for kidnapping, raping 17-year-old girl in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 19-03-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 11:07 IST
A youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The girl had gone missing from a village under the Rasra police station area on December 22 and a case was registered on February 16 on the complaint of her father, a police officer said. Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vyas on Saturday said the case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the 20-year-old accused was arrested on Thursday, he said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, police said.

