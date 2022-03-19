Left Menu

Humanitarian corridor for evacuation in Ukraine's Luhansk region will be open on Saturday - governor

A humanitarian corridor for evacuations in Ukraine's Luhansk region will be opened on Saturday morning, regional governor Serhiy Gaiday said on Telegram. "A humanitarian corridor has been agreed, we will try to evacuate people and bring food today. A 'regime of silence' has been agreed for March 19, starting at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT)," Gaiday said.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 11:44 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

