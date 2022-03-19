Advocate appeals President Kovind to re-open Kashmiri Pandits' killings

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, an advocate and social activist has sought direction to reopen all cases pertaining to the "massacre" of Kashmiri Pandits and also for the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to reinvestigate incidents of killings in the Kashmir valley. Vineet Jindal, advocate and social activist, in his letter to the President, sought reopening, investigation of cases and constitution of an SIT to probe cases of the "massacre" of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-1990.

Jindal urged the President that the SIT should "thoroughly investigate the cases reported till now and provide a platform to the victims who were unable to report their cases previously due to unfavourable circumstances prevailing then with the objective of ensuring justice." The advocate contested that "if matters pertaining to anti-Sikh riots, which took place 33 years ago, can be reopened and reinvestigated then even the cases of the Kashmiri pundits, which happened 27 years ago, can also be reopened and reinvestigated".

Jindal in the letter pointed out that the victims of the incidents were in a state of "physical, emotional and mental trauma and struggling for their livelihood for past many years and they were not in a state to get their complaints registered, statements recorded and therefore are devoid of an opportunity to justice." Pressing for justice for the victims, Jindal argued: "As already said the onus of the justice largely lies with the police officials and administrative authorities, who have quite been ignorant of the massacre and the losses. Such Kashmiri pundits should be given a chance to look forward to the government and the authorities concerned". (ANI)

