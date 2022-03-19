Prostitution racket busted in Goa: TV actor among three rescued, one arrested

The Goa Crime Branch on Friday said it has arrested a Hyderabad-based man and rescued three women, including a television actress, after busting a prostitution racket at Sangolda village near Panaji. The arrested man has been identified as Hafiz Syed Bilal, stated a Press release issued by the Crime Branch.

Acting on a tipoff, the officials of the crime branch laid a trap to arrest Bilal after they received information about the prostitution racket. After verifying the details, the officials asked Bilal to deliver three girls to a hotel for a deal of Rs 50,000. Later the police arrested him when he arrived on March 17 along with the three women.

During interrogation, Bilal confessed to the crime of running the prostitution racket and supplying girls to customers in posh hotels of Panaji. The three women are from Hyderabad, Jharkhand and Thane district's Virar and they are aged between 30 to 37 years.

The Crime Branch has registered a case under sections 370 (3) (Trafficking of persons), 370 (A) (2) (Trafficking of persons using force or any other of coercion) and Section 4 (Earnings through prostitution), 5 (procures or induces any person for the purpose of prostitution) and 7 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

