Ukraine's prosecutor office says 112 children killed in war in Ukraine

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 12:35 IST
Ukraine's prosecutor office says 112 children killed in war in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Saturday that 112 children have been killed so far in the war in Ukraine.

It also said on Telegram that 140 children had been wounded.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

