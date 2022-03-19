Ukraine's President Zelenskiy called for meaningful talks with Russia to stop its invasion, as Moscow said it was "tightening the noose" around the key port of Mariupol. DIPLOMACY * Biden warned China's Xi of "consequences", which the White House said could include sanctions if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion. Both sides called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in its fourth week.

FIGHTING * As the prolonged assault has reduced much of Mariupol to rubble, Ukraine's defence ministry said it had "temporarily" lost access to the Azov Sea, which connects to the Black Sea and would be a major loss for Ukraine. * "Russian forces have made minimal progress this week," Britain said. It said Russian attempts to surround Kyiv and Mykolaiv have been pushed back while heavy Russian shelling of encircled cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol was reported on Friday. CIVILIAN TOLL * The U.N. rights office has reported 816 confirmed civilian deaths. The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Saturday that 112 children have been killed so far. * Ukraine's food supply chains are breaking down and the conflict is leading to "collateral hunger" around the world, the U.N. food aid agency warned. * Border crossings from Ukraine have slowed but could rise again if conditions in the west of the country worsen, the U.N refugee agency said. The U.N. says 3.27 million have fled, with 2 million displaced inside the country. * A humanitarian corridor for evacuations in Ukraine's Luhansk region will be opened on Saturday morning, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Telegram.

ECONOMY AND MARKETS * Roman Abramovich transferred a company he controlled to a director of Chelsea Football Club the day Russia invaded Ukraine, corporate filings seen by Reuters showed. It was the second time the Russian tycoon, who is trying to sell the English soccer team, moved assets to a close associate before Britain and the EU imposed sanctions on him. * Moscow averted a debt default with interest payments on two dollar bonds but faces a busy payment schedule in coming weeks. * U.S. oilfield services companies Halliburton Co and Schlumberger said they have suspended or halted Russia operations. QUOTES "I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk... Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

