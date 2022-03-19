40-year-old seer found dead in Baghpat; police suspect murder

The body of a seer was found in a village here on Saturday morning, with police suspecting that he was strangled to death.

Identified as Lalunath, the 40-year-old man was found dead at Bhumia Kuti in Nirpuda village, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

''Prima facie, it seems he was strangled to death. In the initial probe, it has come to light that there was some dispute regarding donations at the ashram,'' Jadaun said, adding that a probe was underway.

