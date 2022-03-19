Crew of 4 dies as U.S. military aircraft crashes in Norway
All four people on board a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in northern Norway on Friday have died, local police said on Saturday.
The MV-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps was taking part in a military exercise called Cold Response when it crashed in a remote region.
