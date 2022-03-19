Left Menu

Ukraine hopes ten humanitarian corridors will operate on Saturday

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 13:32 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians on Saturday via ten humanitarian corridors from cities and towns on the front line of fighting with Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said a corridor had been agreed for the besieged city of Mariupol, although the authorities' previous efforts to evacuate civilians there under a temporary ceasefire have mostly failed, with both sides trading blame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

