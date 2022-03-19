Left Menu

Petrol pump staff beaten up in MP's Dhar district, one held

Dasai police booked a man for allegedly creating a ruckus and beating up the staff at Navkar Petrol Pump on Friday.

ANI | Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-03-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:28 IST
A still from the video of the incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dasai police booked a man for allegedly creating a ruckus and beating up the staff at Navkar Petrol Pump on Friday. According to the police, as many as four people assaulted the petrol pump staff in Sardarpur Dasai.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera. "We were informed that a ruckus took place between petrol pump staff and some unidentified people at Navkar Petrol Pump in Sardarpur Dasai. One accused has been arrested," ASI Durga Prasad Vaishnav, Dasai Police Station told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

