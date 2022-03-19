Minor girl raped by her brother and father, her grandfather and uncle molested her: Pune police

A minor girl was allegedly raped separately by her teenage brother and their father while her grandfather and a distant uncle used to molest her, Pune Police said on Saturday, adding that the crime was committed over the last five years. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and molestation but have yet to arrest anybody, an official said. While a case of rape was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code against the brother and the father (45) of the girl, who is 11-year-old now, at the Bundgarden police station in Pune city, her grandfather (aged around 60) and the distant uncle (aged around 25) were booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), she said. The victim and her family members hail from Bihar. They are currently living in Pune. ''The incident came to light when the girl opened up during a 'good touch and bad touch' session in her school. Her ordeal was going on for the last five years,'' said Ashwini Satpute, police inspector (crime).

The father started sexually assaulting his daughter in 2017 when they were living in Bihar, Satpute said quoting the complaint. ''The girl's elder brother started sexually assaulting her around November 2020. Her grandfather and distant uncle used to touch her inappropriately,'' the police inspector said. Satpute said that since all incidents occurred separately and the accused are not aware of each other's actions, it is not the case of gang rape. Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be added.

