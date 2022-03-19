Left Menu

Shelling kills nine in outskirts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia -deputy mayor

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:49 IST
Nine people were killed and 17 wounded in shelling of the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Friday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said on Saturday.

The military has since declared a 38-hour curfew in Zaporizhzhia, which was being attacked by Russian forces with mortars, tanks, helicopters and rocket systems, Kurtiev said in an online post.

