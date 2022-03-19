Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Pastor killed by Naxals on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 19-03-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 15:07 IST
Representational image Image Credit: ANI
A local pastor was allegedly attacked and killed by Naxals, who suspected him of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

The killing took place in Angampalligua village under Madded police station area on Thursday, while the victim's body was recovered on Friday, an official said.

"As per preliminary information, a group of suspected armed Naxals entered the house of local pastor Yallam Shankar, and dragged him out. They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot," the official said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team was sent to the spot on Friday and the victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

A handwritten note was recovered from the spot, in which the Madded Area Committee of Maoists has claimed responsibility for the murder and accused the victim of being a police informer, the official said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants, he said, adding that the murdered pastor had no association with the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

