Ukraine sees no major changes in fighting over past 24 hours, says official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities have not noticed any significant shifts over the past 24 hours in front line areas where Ukrainian troops are battling Russian forces, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday.
In an online video address, he said fighting was ongoing and named the southeastern city of Mariupol, the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, and the eastern town of Izyum as particular hotspots where Russian troops were on the offensive.
