Left Menu

MP: Two held with methadone worth Rs 5 crore in Betul

The police recovered 5 kg of methadone, worth Rs 5 crore, from the trucks cabin and arrested its occupants Asif Mohammad and Shahnawaz, both residents of Mandsaur district, he said.The accused have claimed that they were just carriers and were transporting the consignment from Assam to Mandsaur, the official said.A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 19-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 15:28 IST
MP: Two held with methadone worth Rs 5 crore in Betul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Indore apprehended two persons for alleged possession of the drug methadone worth Rs 5 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off about a drug consignment, a truck was intercepted on Betul-Nagpur Highway on Friday evening, inspector A B Merscole of Betul Bazar police station said. The police recovered 5 kg of methadone, worth Rs 5 crore, from the truck's cabin and arrested its occupants Asif Mohammad and Shahnawaz, both residents of Mandsaur district, he said.

The accused have claimed that they were just carriers and were transporting the consignment from Assam to Mandsaur, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022