MP: Two held with methadone worth Rs 5 crore in Betul

The police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Indore apprehended two persons for alleged possession of the drug methadone worth Rs 5 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off about a drug consignment, a truck was intercepted on Betul-Nagpur Highway on Friday evening, inspector A B Merscole of Betul Bazar police station said. The police recovered 5 kg of methadone, worth Rs 5 crore, from the truck's cabin and arrested its occupants Asif Mohammad and Shahnawaz, both residents of Mandsaur district, he said.

The accused have claimed that they were just carriers and were transporting the consignment from Assam to Mandsaur, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

