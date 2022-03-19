Ukraine's President Zelenskiy called for meaningful talks with Russia to stop its invasion, as Moscow said it was "tightening the noose" around the key port of Mariupol. FIGHTING * Russia said it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region. * Ukrainian authorities have not noticed any significant shifts over the past 24 hours in frontline areas, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said. He said fighting was ongoing and named the southeastern city of Mariupol, the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, and the eastern town of Izyum as particular hotspots. * As the prolonged assault has reduced much of Mariupol to rubble, Ukraine's defence ministry said late on Friday it had "temporarily" lost access to the Azov Sea, which connects to the Black Sea and would be a major loss for Ukraine.

CIVILIANS * Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians on Saturday via 10 humanitarian corridors from cities and towns on the front line of fighting with Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. * The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said that 112 children have been killed so far in the war.The U.N. rights office said on Friday that at least 816 civilians had been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine through to March 17. * Border crossings from Ukraine have slowed but could rise again if conditions in the west of the country worsen, the U.N refugee agency said on Friday. The U.N. says 3.27 million have fled, with 2 million displaced inside the country. ECONOMY AND MARKETS * Moscow averted a debt default with interest payments on two dollar bonds but faces a busy payment schedule in coming weeks. * U.S. oilfield services companies Halliburton Co and Schlumberger said on Friday they have suspended or halted Russia operations. QUOTES * "Every person should know how to fight, how to make medicine, aid for your relatives or other people," said 26-year-old graphic designer Olga Moroz, training in civil defence in the souther city of Odessa. * "I just don't have any words. I wasn't ready for my life to become like this" a woman called Olga, speaking of the devastation in Mariupol.

