Russia-China cooperation will only get stronger - Interfax cites Lavrov

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 16:52 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Cooperation between Russia and China will only become stronger in the current circumstances, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Saturday.

"This cooperation will get stronger, because at a time when the West is blatantly undermining all the foundations on which the international system is based, of course we - as two great powers - need to think how to carry on in this world," Lavrov was quoted as saying.

