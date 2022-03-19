Punjab Regiment inducts 181 combat soldiers in Army
The Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, on Saturday inducted 181 combat soldiers into the force.
They were inducted in a ceremonial parade after undergoing challenging and strenuous training, PRC said in a statement.
Addressing the combat soldiers, PRC officiating commandant Colonel Tarun Sati urged them to keep up the tradition of valour and courage of the Indian Army.
''When our country has been facing external as well as internal challenges and people of the nation have shown the faith in India Army, new soldiers must keep up the tradition of valour as frontline combat soldiers,'' he said.
