Pope rules any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:11 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis has issued a new constitution for the Vatican's central administration, known as the Curia, stating that any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head any Vatican department.

Most Vatican departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals. The new constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete. It will take effect on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

