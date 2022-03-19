Pope rules any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments

Pope Francis has issued a new constitution for the Vatican's central administration, known as the Curia, stating that any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head any Vatican department.

Most Vatican departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals. The new constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete. It will take effect on June 5.

