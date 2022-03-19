Left Menu

Rugby-Argentine former international Aramburu shot dead in Paris - L'Equipe

Former Argentine rugby international Federico Aramburu died in Paris after being shot during a dispute in the early hours of Saturday, newspaper L'Equipe reported. Paris police confirmed there had been a heated argument in a bar in Paris's 6th arrondissement, on the Left Bank of the River Seine.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:18 IST
Rugby-Argentine former international Aramburu shot dead in Paris - L'Equipe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Former Argentine rugby international Federico Aramburu died in Paris after being shot during a dispute in the early hours of Saturday, newspaper L'Equipe reported. L'Equipe said Aramburu, who won 22 caps for Argentina, had been involved in an altercation in a bar shortly before dawn. He was shot on the upmarket Boulevard Saint-Germain soon afterwards, the paper added.

Aramburu, who played club rugby at Biarritz, Perpignan, Dax and Glasgow, was 42. Paris police confirmed there had been a heated argument in a bar in Paris's 6th arrondissement, on the Left Bank of the River Seine. The rowing parties separated before the assailants returned in a car and opened fire, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman confirmed one person had been killed but said he was not aware of the victim's identity. Calls to the Paris prosecutor's office went unanswered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022