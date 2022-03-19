Left Menu

Refused money for liquor, 35-year-old man kills mother in UP

The incident occurred in Mukrampur village under the Roja police station limits on Friday evening. When she refused, he got angry and attacked her.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother in a village here after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Saturday.

''The incident occurred in Mukrampur village under the Roja police station limits on Friday evening. Accused Ram Naresh had asked his mother Ramwati (70) for some money to buy liquor. When she refused, he got angry and attacked her. He hit her on the head with a sharp object which resulted in her death,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Sharma said.

Naresh was arrested and a case of murder lodged, he said.

The body of the woman was sent for a post-mortem examination, Sharma said.

